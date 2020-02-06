Archery in the Schools state tournament set in Minot in March

The North Dakota National Archery in the Schools Program state tournament is scheduled March 20-21 at the State Fair Center in Minot.

The tournament features competition in Bullseye or Olympic style, 3-D and Varsity Archery. It consists of team and individual competition in elementary, middle school and high school divisions. It includes awards and prizes, and up to $20,000 in college scholarships are available to the top 10 boys and girls in each grade division.

The top 10 boys and girls qualify for NASP nationals in Louisville, Kentucky. The top prize in the 3-D competition is an all-inclusive pronghorn hunt in Wyoming.

For more information contact Jeff Long, North Dakota state coordinator, at jrlong@nd.gov, or call (701) 328-6322.

