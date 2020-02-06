Archery in the Schools state tournament set in Minot in March

The North Dakota National Archery in the Schools Program state tournament is scheduled March 20-21 at the State Fair Center in Minot.

The tournament features competition in Bullseye or Olympic style, 3-D and Varsity Archery. It consists of team and individual competition in elementary, middle school and high school divisions. It includes awards and prizes, and up to $20,000 in college scholarships are available to the top 10 boys and girls in each grade division.