Applications accepted for Outdoor Heritage Fund grants

The North Dakota Industrial Commission is accepting applications through Sept. 1 for the North Dakota Outdoor Heritage Fund Program.

The Legislature established the fund in 2013 to provide grants to support fish and wildlife habitat preservation, outdoor recreation areas, farming and ranching stewardship practices, and access to public and private lands for sportsmen.

Grants are available to state agencies, tribal governments, political subdivisions and nonprofit organizations. Money comes from oil and gas production tax revenue.

The application and more information can be found at http://www.nd.gov/ndic/outdoor-infopage.htm. Questions can be directed to Andrea Pfennig at 701-328-3786 or Karlene Fine at 701-328-3722.

