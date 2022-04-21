ANS sticker required for nonresident boaters

Boaters with watercraft registered outside of the state need to buy a 2022 aquatic nuisance species sticker before boating on North Dakota waters.

State law requires a $15 ANS fee for motorized watercraft not licensed in North Dakota to be paid for each calendar year, and the ANS sticker must be displayed on the watercraft.

In addition, Minnesota anglers launching boats on the North Dakota side of the Red River must have a current ANS sticker displayed.

The sticker can only be purchased on the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov.

