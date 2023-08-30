North Dakota wildlife officials are expecting another good fall duck flight in the state following the annual summer brood survey.

Participants in the Game and Fish Department survey conducted in July observed a 79% increase in the number of duck broods from 2022. The number was 88% above the long-term average, which dates to 1965. Overwater nesting species such as canvasbacks, redheads and ring-necked ducks all set records for number of broods observed this year, and ruddy ducks nearly broke their previous record.

The positive numbers followed a spring breeding duck survey conducted in May that estimated about 3.4 million birds -- 23rd highest in 75 years of record-keeping, and 39% above the long-term average.

“After a very dry summer and fall last year, a snowy winter helped wetland conditions rebound nicely going into breeding season," Game and Fish Migratory Game Bird Supervisor Mike Szymanski said.

He added that “Habitat conditions in uplands and wetlands were in good shape for a majority of the breeding season. A relatively strong number of ducks present in May helped to support breeding efforts that, despite a late thaw, were not delayed to a great degree.”

Hunters can expect a fall duck flight 23% above last year's, according to Game and Fish.

But there remains a shortage of upland nesting habitat across the state, according to Szymanski. Changes in farming practices that have put idled grassland back into crop production is one reason. Drought in recent years is another.

"Precipitation has been spotty across the Prairie Pothole Region of the state since spring thaw, with the southern and central areas of the Missouri Coteau receiving more consistent rainfall,” Szymanski said.

A spring survey found the number of temporary and seasonal wetlands in North Dakota at 76% above the long-term average, and the seventh-wettest on record.

The state has steadily been drying out this summer. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows more than half of North Dakota in some form of drought -- double the area three months ago -- with nearly one-third of the state in either moderate or severe drought, up from less than 7% at the end of spring.

Dry summer weather is not necessarily all bad because it can be part of the natural cycle, and help restore nutrients and keep wetlands productive, according to Szymanski.

But a drying up of some wetlands in early July might have pushed some ducks in search of other nesting areas, and could be the reason for a 10% drop in average brood size from last year, to 6.5 ducklings, Szymanski said.

A drying up of wetlands in late summer could help concentrate birds for the fall hunt, but if it gets too dry, there will be few areas to attract ducks migrating over the state, he said.

"From what we're seeing, I think we're in pretty good shape," Szymanski said.

Game and Fish biologists will conduct a survey in mid-September to assess wetland conditions heading into the waterfowl hunting season.

North Dakota’s two-day youth waterfowl weekend is Sept. 16-17, along with a special season for veterans and active military personnel.

The regular duck and goose seasons begin Sept. 23 for resident hunters and Sept. 30 for nonresidents.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Drought Mitigation Center, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.