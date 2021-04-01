Annual mule deer survey underway in Badlands

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is conducting its annual spring aerial mule deer survey in the western Badlands.

People might notice low-flying small airplanes over some parts of the Badlands over the next couple of weeks.

Game and Fish biologists have completed aerial surveys of the same 24 Badlands study areas since the 1950s. The purpose is to assess mule deer abundance in the region.

Hunting of mule deer females was banned in North Dakota four straight seasons beginning in 2012, to help the population recover following a string of three straight harsh winters ending in 2011 that led to record-low fawn production. Restrictions have been lifted in phases since 2016. Mule deer licenses overall were stable last year, both for bucks and does.

