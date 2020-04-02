Annual mule deer survey underway in Badlands

Annual mule deer survey underway in Badlands

{{featured_button_text}}

The state Game and Fish Department is conducting its annual spring aerial mule deer survey in western North Dakota.

The survey takes about two weeks to complete, weather permitting. While it's being conducted, people might notice low-flying small airplanes over some parts of the Badlands.

Game and Fish biologists have completed aerial surveys of the same 24 Badlands study areas since the 1950s. The purpose of the survey is to determine a population index to assess mule deer abundance in the region. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News