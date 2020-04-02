Annual mule deer survey underway in Badlands

The state Game and Fish Department is conducting its annual spring aerial mule deer survey in western North Dakota.
You have free articles remaining.
The survey takes about two weeks to complete, weather permitting. While it's being conducted, people might notice low-flying small airplanes over some parts of the Badlands.
Game and Fish biologists have completed aerial surveys of the same 24 Badlands study areas since the 1950s. The purpose of the survey is to determine a population index to assess mule deer abundance in the region.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!