Animals faring through North Dakota blizzard; moisture good for dry habitat

Blizzard conditions can be tough on animals, but moisture from this week's storm could benefit drought-stricken habitats.

Nesting and newborn wildlife are mostly still some weeks off, and critters around the state had lower-than-average winter stress this year.

"In a lot of the state, wildlife were doing fairly well throughout the winter and so hopefully will have enough good reserves yet to kind of push them through this next week ... essentially as temperatures kind of regulate out and we get some melt again," North Dakota Game and Fish Wildlife Chief Casey Anderson said.

Wildlife

This week's three-day blizzard dumped up to 2 feet of snow in many areas, and brought winds gusting in excess of 50 mph.

Key for wildlife is how long the wintry conditions last, according to Anderson.

The wind isn't so terrible because it can keep hilltops open for wildlife to reach after the storm, but the snow is a lot for animals to walk through and reach food, he said.

Temperatures in the 20s or higher also haven't been bad, but animals that become wet have to keep their body temperature up. Storms in early spring can be tough on wildlife.

Wildlife have fared well throughout most of the state this winter, and their fat reserves will likely carry them through the next week, Anderson said.

Western North Dakota has been in varying drought conditions, and the storm could help habitat rebound.

"It could actually be more of a help in the long run as far as nesting cover and things like that get a chance to start out good and maybe improve nest success," Anderson said.

Most fawns and chicks won't be born until May and June, he said.

Some turkeys may have just started laying eggs, and might lose their nest, though they could re-nest, according to Anderson. Late April through early May is the prime nesting season in North Dakota.

Fawning won't begin usually until mid-May.

"Wildlife have figured it out over time that it doesn't pay to fawn before that because for one, the food sources aren't that high-energy yet because they haven't really started to grow well," Anderson said. Does have to produce milk for fawns, he added.

Fortunately, winter stress was lower than average due to lower snow totals across most of the state, he said.

Pregnant does typically find shelter in tree belts, tree plantings, woody draws, cattail sloughs and tall grass, though the drought hasn't left much tall grass standing in the countryside, he said.

National park

Blizzard conditions have kept staff of Theodore Roosevelt National Park from traveling into the park to make assessments of wildlife, according to park Deputy Superintendent Maureen McGee-Ballinger.

"Getting into the interior of the park depends on the weather. The winds are continuing to move snow and drifts," she said.

A few horse foals were spotted before the storm, but the park had no reports of bison calves, she said. This is the time of year when calves begin to be seen, she said.

The park in western North Dakota's Badlands closed Tuesday and will remain so through Friday.

Zoo animals

The Dakota Zoo in Bismarck has fared well during the blizzard, with zookeepers able to make it in to care for animals, Director Terry Lincoln said.

"The easiest part is feeding and watering. The hardest part is shoveling so you can actually get in the gates and get to the animals," he said.

The zoo is still in "winter mode," Lincoln said. Animals such as parrots, wallabies and primates are indoors.

Hardy animals such as pronghorn and camels are "just a matter of making sure that we can keep food and water in front of them and make sure they're in the shelters and actually doing well," Lincoln said.

Some staff live on the grounds, which helps, he said. Sometimes it takes a four-wheel drive vehicle to go out in the city and pick up staff to go to work, he said.

"This morning the hardest part was just getting basically the zoo's driveway through the park open, where we could actually get folks in," he said Thursday.

The zoo was still assessing whether it will open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Wind and snow removal are factors.

The Dakota Zoo has about 600 animals of 125 species.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

