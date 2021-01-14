Anglers urged to keep fish from deep waters

State fisheries biologists are encouraging ice anglers to keep fish caught from deep waters.
Catch-and-release fishing is discouraged for fish caught in 30 feet or more of water. Fish from those depths have a greater chance of dying if released because of the extreme change in water pressure, according to the state Game and Fish Department.
Devils Lake ice anglers commonly catch yellow perch in 30-45 feet of water during the winter. The practice also translates to other deep water bodies around the state.