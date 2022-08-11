Anglers urged to keep fish from deep water

State wildlife officials are encouraging anglers to keep fish caught from depths of more than 25 feet, rather than practice catch-and-release.
Fish reeled in from deep waters likely will die if released, because the change in water pressure causes internal injuries, according to Dave Fryda, Missouri River System supervisor for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.
He said it's particularly important on Lake Sakakawea, given the exception walleye fishing this summer.
“When the bite first started, anglers were catching fish in shallow water,” Fryda said. “As the summer progressed, fish move into deeper water and are now being caught at depths where barotrauma is a concern.”