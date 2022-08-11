 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Anglers urged to keep fish from deep water

  • 0

State wildlife officials are encouraging anglers to keep fish caught from depths of more than 25 feet, rather than practice catch-and-release.

Fish reeled in from deep waters likely will die if released, because the change in water pressure causes internal injuries, according to Dave Fryda, Missouri River System supervisor for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

He said it's particularly important on Lake Sakakawea, given the exception walleye fishing this summer.

“When the bite first started, anglers were catching fish in shallow water,” Fryda said. “As the summer progressed, fish move into deeper water and are now being caught at depths where barotrauma is a concern.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lost dog reappears after 29 days in northern woods

A dog that spent nearly a month lost in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area has been reunited with its owners. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Luigi, a black Labrador retriever mix, disappeared on June 25 while his owners, Zane Brunette and Max McKernan, were navigating a portage between lakes Kawasachong and Polly, about 30 miles northwest of Lutsen. Brunette and McKernan posted photos of Luigi all over the region. Finally, on July 24, a woman named Marit Warren encountered Luigi outside the cabin she was staying in at Loon Lake Lodge, at least 30 miles from the spot where the dog disappeared. Brunette raced to the lodge and brought the dog home to Minneapolis. Luigi lost 25 pounds during his wanderings.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News