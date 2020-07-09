Anglers urged to keep fish caught from deep water

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State wildlife officials are encouraging anglers to keep fish caught from depths of more than 25 feet, rather than practice catch-and-release.

“Fish caught from deep water have a lower chance of surviving after you release them because of the extreme change in water pressure,” said Scott Gangl, leader of the Game and Fish Department's fisheries management section.

Change in water pressure will cause the swim bladder to expand, which means fish can no longer control balance. Other internal injuries such as ruptured blood vessels or damaged internal organs also are likely.

"Barotrauma" can happen in any deep body of water, including Devils Lake and Lake Oahe, but it's particularly noteworthy for this time of year in Lake Sakakawea, according to Gangl.

“As water warms during summer, fish tend to move to deeper, cooler water,” he said. “This is particularly true for walleye in the big lake, where walleye follow their primary forage of rainbow smelt to deeper depths as summer progresses.”

