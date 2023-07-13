Fisheries officials with the North Dakota Game and Fish Department are encouraging anglers to keep fish caught from depths greater than 25 feet, rather than practice catch-and-release.

Fish caught from deep water likely won’t survive because of the extreme change in water pressure, according to Scott Gangl, leader of the department's fisheries management section.

Change in water pressure will cause the swim bladder to expand, which means fish can no longer control balance. Other internal injuries such as ruptured blood vessels or internal organs also are likely to happen.

The fish bite at Lake Sakakawea this summer has been exceptional, according to Gangl.

“As water warms during summer, fish tend to move to deeper, cooler water,” he said. “This is particularly true for walleye in the big lake, where they follow their primary forage of rainbow smelt to deeper depths as summer progresses. Now fish are being caught at depths where barotrauma is a concern.”

It's also a worry in other deep lakes such as Oahe and Devils Lake, he said.