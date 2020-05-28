Anglers reminded about legal baitfish

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The state Game and Fish Department is reminding anglers that live white suckers are not legal baitfish anywhere in North Dakota except in the Bois de Sioux and Red rivers in the eastern part of the state.

Fathead minnows, sticklebacks and creek chubs are the only legal live baitfish outside of those two rivers. Dead white suckers that have been preserved by freezing or salting or have been otherwise treated to inactivate reproductive capabilities are legal bait.

The transportation of live white suckers other than in Richland, Cass, Traill, Grand Forks, Walsh and Pembina counties is illegal.

Live baitfish or other live aquatic bait such as leeches cannot be brought from another state into North Dakota.

Anglers also are reminded to follow regulations aimed at stemming the spread of aquatic nuisance species. Rules can be found at https://gf.nd.gov/ans#regs.

