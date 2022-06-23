Anglers asked to report tagged fish

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is encouraging anglers to report information on tagged fish they catch.

The information helps fisheries managers. Anglers are asked to record the tag number and report that along with the date and location the fish was caught, approximate size, and whether the fish was harvested or released.

Tagged fish can be reported on the Game and Fish Department’s website, gf.nd.gov, or by calling the department’s main office in Bismarck at 701-328-6300.

Most tagged fish in North Dakota have either a metal tag on the jaw bone or a small tag attached near the dorsal fin. Tagged salmon have their adipose fin removed and also have a microscopic coded wire tag embedded in their head. Anglers are asked to drop off tagged salmon heads at Game and Fish offices in Riverdale or Bismarck so that biologists can remove the tag and read it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0