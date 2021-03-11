 Skip to main content
780 any-deer bow licenses available to nonresidents

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department will make 780 any-deer bow licenses available to nonresidents this year.

Applicants can apply online beginning Monday on the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. The deadline is April 15. 

Up to five hunters can apply together as a party. A lottery will be held if more applications are received than licenses available. A total of 1,486 people applied in 2020. 

The number of nonresident any-deer bow licenses made available is 15% of the previous year’s mule deer gun license allocation.

