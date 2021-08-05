7 trail projects getting grants

The North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department is providing grant money to seven trail projects across the state through the Recreational Trails Program.

The 80/20 matching grant program provides up to $250,000 in funding for both motorized and nonmotorized recreational trail projects. Parks and Rec received 18 applications totaling about $3.1 million. Projects getting money are:

Maah Daah Hey Trail Association -- Buffalo Gap Trail restoration and Coal Creek restoration

Barnes County Park Board -- Sheyenne Water Trail

Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation -- Pancratz Trail System

North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department -- trail maintenance equipment, and snowmobile equipment

Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa -- Turtle Mountain OHV Trail upgrades

For more information, go to https://www.parkrec.nd.gov/business/grants/recreational-trails-program or contact Grants Coordinator Char Langehaug at 701-328-5357.

