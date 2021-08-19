 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Lake Audubon boat ramps to become unusable
0 Comments

5 Lake Audubon boat ramps to become unusable

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Five of the six boat ramps on Lake Aububon will become unusable in the coming weeks, according to the state Game and Fish Department.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is planning to lower the Lake Audubon water level for repairs and maintenance to the Snake Creek Pumping Plant. The lake should reach the full drawdown elevation around Oct. 1.

The East Totten Trail boat ramp near U.S. Highway 83 will remain usable throughout the drawdown. However, the remaining five boat ramps will become unusable and will be inoperable until the lake is refilled, which is expected to be around mid-November.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Outdoors

7 trail projects getting grants

The North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department is providing grant money to seven trail projects across the state through the Recreational Tr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News