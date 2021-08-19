5 Lake Audubon boat ramps to become unusable

Five of the six boat ramps on Lake Aububon will become unusable in the coming weeks, according to the state Game and Fish Department.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is planning to lower the Lake Audubon water level for repairs and maintenance to the Snake Creek Pumping Plant. The lake should reach the full drawdown elevation around Oct. 1.

The East Totten Trail boat ramp near U.S. Highway 83 will remain usable throughout the drawdown. However, the remaining five boat ramps will become unusable and will be inoperable until the lake is refilled, which is expected to be around mid-November.

