4 state parks hosting 'First Day Hike' events

Four North Dakota state parks are hosting "First Day Hike" events on New Year's Day.

Lake Metigoshe, Cross Ranch, Turtle River and Fort Stevenson state parks are participating in the program that's popular at state parks across the country.

Depending upon snow conditions, opportunities in North Dakota may include hiking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing, fat tire biking or kicksledding.

Park maps are available at www.parkrec.nd.gov. All North Dakota state park users are subject to entrance fees of $7 per vehicle. Park users also can purchase a 2021 annual pass for $35. 

