4 men sentenced in deer poaching case

Four men have been convicted in the poaching of whitetail bucks in Barnes County and sentenced on misdemeanor charges.

At least 10 deer and possibly more were illegally killed, according to the state Game and Fish Department.

“We charged them with the only ones that we could prove, which was right around 10 bucks,” said Greg Hastings, the game warden in Jamestown who led the monthslong investigation. “We suspected there were more deer taken, but we honestly don’t know.”

Convicted were Jakob Ashline and Payne Drake, both of Valley City, and Calvin Bjornson and Ryan Rudolph, both of Spiritwood. They were ordered to pay a combined total of $16,135 in fines, fees and restitution.

Ashline also got 53 days in jail, and lost his hunting privileges for 10 years. Drake and Rudolph lost their privileges for two years. Ashline also forfeited two rifles and a spotlight, Rudolph forfeited one rifle and has to complete 100 hours of community service, and Drake has to complete 80 hours of community service.

