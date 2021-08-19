3,825 wild turkey licenses available

North Dakota’s Game and Fish Department is making 3,825 licenses available for the fall wild turkey season, 40 more than last year.
Unit 21 in Hettinger and Adams counties will remain closed because of a low turkey population.
Fall turkey hunters, including gratis applicants, can submit an online application through the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. The deadline to apply is Sept. 1.
Only North Dakota residents are eligible to apply in the first license lottery. Nonresidents can apply for fall turkey licenses that are still available following the first lottery.
The fall wild turkey season runs from Oct. 9 through Jan. 2, 2022.