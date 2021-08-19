2021 PLOTS guide available

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s Private Land Open To Sportsmen Guide for 2021 is now available online at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.

Free printed PLOTS guides will be available in late August at most license vendors and other locations throughout the state. The guides are not available by mail.

The PLOTS program pays landowners who agree to keep their property open to public hunting. PLOTS land is marked by yellow inverted triangular signs. License fees paid by hunters fund the program.

The guide features about 800,000 PLOTS acres, which are subject to change. Game and Fish will update PLOTS map sheets weekly on its website.

