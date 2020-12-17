2021 North Dakota Outdoors calendar available

The 2021 North Dakota Outdoors calendar is available for ordering online at the state Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov.

The calendar features photographs of North Dakota wildlife and scenery, and also includes season opening and application deadline dates, sunrise-sunset times and moon phases.

Calendars also are available through the mail. Send $3 for each, plus $1 postage, to: Calendar, North Dakota Game and Fish Department, 100 N. Bismarck Expressway, Bismarck, ND 58501-5095.

The calendar is the magazine’s December issue, so subscribers should have already received it in the mail.

