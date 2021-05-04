2021 deer licenses in North Dakota at highest level in a decade; drought a concern

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is making 72,200 deer licenses available to hunters this year, the sixth consecutive year of an increase and the highest level of licenses in 10 years.

The 2021 number is 3,150 more than last year and 67% higher than the recent low point of 43,275 licenses just six years ago.

Deer licenses in North Dakota in the first decade of the 2000s routinely surpassed 100,000 and at times approached 150,000. But deer populations have been impacted in recent years by a loss of habitat due to oil development and changes in farming practices, along with three straight harsh winters beginning in 2009. The acceleration of chronic wasting disease in the state the past few years is another concern.

Game and Fish in recent years has been moving toward a goal of at least 75,000 annual deer licenses. The increase this year might have been even higher than it was had it not been for dry conditions across the state. Extreme drought covers 83% of North Dakota, according to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor map.