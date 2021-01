Seventy-six percent of licensed hunters who went after a pronghorn in North Dakota last fall bagged an animal.

That's up from 74% the previous year, but slightly below the 80% threshold that the state Game and Fish Department considers a good year.

The agency issued 1,782 licenses, and 1,572 hunters took 1,199 pronghorn, consisting of 1,044 bucks, 137 does and 18 fawns. Each hunter spent an average of three days afield.

The 2021 pronghorn hunting season will be determined in July.

