2 Virginia men sentenced in North Dakota for federal wildlife crime

Two Virginia men have been sentenced in federal court in North Dakota for a wildlife crime.

Larry Childers Jr., 52, of Seaford, Virginia, brought 171 pounds of waterfowl meat -- an estimated 207 birds -- into the U.S. from Canada through the Portal Port of Entry in northwestern North Dakota on Oct. 17, 2019, according to U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Customs and Border Protection investigated. Childers and co-defendant Daniel Lusk, 32, of Williamsburg, Virginia, were charged with unlawful transport of wildlife in foreign commerce.

Childers was sentenced on Monday to two years of probation, fined $7,500 and had his hunting privileges restricted for six months. Lusk was sentenced last November to 1 ½ years of probation.

“This is an outrageous offense against all sport hunters and others who enjoy the splendor of North America’s migratory bird resource,” Wrigley said in a statement. “The regulation on such violations is aimed at preserving and enhancing the treasured outdoor experiences.”

