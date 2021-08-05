2,200 tundra swan hunting licenses available

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is making 2,200 licenses available for this year's tundra swan hunting season, the same as last year.

State residents and nonresidents can apply. The resident swan license is $10; the nonresident fee is $30. The deadline to apply is Aug. 11. Hunters can submit an online application through the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.

The statewide tundra swan hunting season opens Oct. 2. Successful applicants will receive a tag to take one swan. Since swans are classified as waterfowl, nonresidents may hunt them only during the period their nonresident waterfowl license is valid.

