2,200 tundra swan hunting licenses available

A total of 2,200 licenses are available for this year's tundra swan hunting season in North Dakota.

State residents and nonresidents are eligible to apply. The resident swan license is $10, while the nonresident fee is $30. The deadline to apply is Aug. 12. Hunters can submit an online application through the state Game and Fish Department’s website, gf.nd.gov.

The statewide tundra swan hunting season opens Oct. 3. Successful applicants will receive a tag to take one swan during the season. Since swans are classified as waterfowl, nonresidents may hunt them only during the period their nonresident waterfowl license is valid.

