2,200 swan hunting licenses available in North Dakota

tundra swans

Tundra swans are shown flying at Arrowwood National Wildlife Refuge.

 PROVIDED, COREY ELLINGSON

North Dakota is making 2,200 swan licenses available this year, the same as in the previous two years.

Hunters can apply through the Game and Fish Department’s website, at gf.nd.gov.

North Dakota residents and nonresidents are eligible to apply. The resident swan license is $10; the nonresident fee is $30. The deadline to apply is Aug. 17.

The statewide tundra swan hunting season opens Oct. 1. Successful applicants will receive a tag to take one swan. Since swans are classified as waterfowl, nonresidents may hunt them only during the period their nonresident waterfowl license is valid.

All swan hunters are required to have a general game and habitat license when applying. In addition, nonresidents must have a waterfowl license, and residents age 16 and older need a small game or combination license.

