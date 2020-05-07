1-week paddlefish snag-and-release season set

A one-week paddlefish snag-and-release season will be open this month for anglers who hold a valid fishing license, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department says.
The season is May 15-21, though Game and Fish can close it with a 24-hour notice.
Game and Fish in April canceled the annual paddlefish snagging season during the month of May, to protect snaggers, caviar processors and data collection staff during the coronavirus pandemic. The possibility of a snag-and-release season in mid-May was left open.
State Fisheries Chief Greg Power this week said that with the state beginning to reopen its economy, anglers should have an opportunity to participate in a snag-and-release season.
“Past history has shown that considerably fewer snaggers will participate, but this one-week season provides an opportunity for the avid snaggers,” he said.
Game and Fish is urging anglers to follow physical distancing guidelines.
“We will have signs in place at popular snagging areas, but obviously a lot falls on the individual to be smart and considerate,” Power said.
Legal snagging hours are from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Central time. Snagging is legal in the Yellowstone River, as well as the area of the Missouri River west of the U.S. Highway 85 bridge to the Montana border, excluding that portion from the pipeline crossing (river mile 1,577) downstream to the upper end of the Lewis and Clark Wildlife Management Area (river mile 1,565).
The use of more than one snag hook per line is illegal. Use or possession of gaffs is prohibited. A paddlefish tag is not required.
Snaggers should be aware that Sundheim Park on the Yellowstone River is open to day-use only activities.
