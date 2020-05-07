1-week paddlefish snag-and-release season set

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A one-week paddlefish snag-and-release season will be open this month for anglers who hold a valid fishing license, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department says.

The season is May 15-21, though Game and Fish can close it with a 24-hour notice.

Game and Fish in April canceled the annual paddlefish snagging season during the month of May, to protect snaggers, caviar processors and data collection staff during the coronavirus pandemic. The possibility of a snag-and-release season in mid-May was left open.

State Fisheries Chief Greg Power this week said that with the state beginning to reopen its economy, anglers should have an opportunity to participate in a snag-and-release season.

“Past history has shown that considerably fewer snaggers will participate, but this one-week season provides an opportunity for the avid snaggers,” he said.

Game and Fish is urging anglers to follow physical distancing guidelines.

“We will have signs in place at popular snagging areas, but obviously a lot falls on the individual to be smart and considerate,” Power said.