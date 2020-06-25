Oturu puts draft dreams on hold

Gach, who is from Austin, Minn., will officially take his name out of the draft soon. Oturu, a former Cretin-Derham Hall star, started the interview process with NBA teams this week. He’ll soon travel to Santa Barbara for the rest of the summer to prepare for the draft. Since the spring, Oturu has trained with former AAU teammate and Duke point guard Tre Jones. Oturu and the Jones brothers (also Tyus Jones) are represented by Kevin Bradbury, an agent for BDA Sports.

“Every day we’re getting more information on the status of the coronavirus and how it’s impacting people,” Oturu said. “I just have to continue to work and show [teams] who I am as a person and a basketball player. I think that people are starting to come around and starting to realize more things about me. Even though I had a great season, I felt like I think I was not as high profile as some other guys in the draft class. But I’m just continuing to work and to show NBA teams why I’m a first round talent.”

NBA teams aren’t conducting in-person workouts yet. They’ll see from Oturu’s training videos, though, that he continues to make significant strides with his outside shooting. His position at the next level will be as a stretch power forward or center who is versatile offensively, along with being able to rebound and protect the rim.