Oturu puts draft dreams on hold

Thursday night was supposed to be the moment when hometown hero Daniel Oturu realized his NBA dream and broke the Gophers' draft drought all at the same time.
That big moment is on hold, though.
The pandemic delayed the 2020 NBA Draft. Most recently, the draft was rescheduled from June 25 to Oct. 16, while the deadline for college underclassmen to withdraw is Aug. 3 or 10 days after the NBA Draft Combine.
Oturu, a 6-foot-10 All-American center, is being patient with the process. He also is confident the time will come eventually when he’ll be the first Gopher drafted since Kris Humphries in 2004.
“I think once I get drafted that whole talk about the U don’t be putting players in the league will be over,” Oturu said. “Amir Coffey is in the league. Once I get drafted, I think that will be a big boost.”
Coffey went undrafted after declaring early last year, but he has found solid footing with the Los Angeles Clippers after signing a two-way deal. Oturu, an All-Big Ten first-team sophomore last season, is being projected as high as the middle lottery or as low as the top of the second round.
Oturu knew before the Gophers’ season prematurely ended in March that it was time to pursue a pro career. Other Gophers such as point guard Marcus Carr and newly-signed Utah transfer Both Gach are also among more than 200 early-entry candidates.
Gach, who is from Austin, Minn., will officially take his name out of the draft soon. Oturu, a former Cretin-Derham Hall star, started the interview process with NBA teams this week. He’ll soon travel to Santa Barbara for the rest of the summer to prepare for the draft. Since the spring, Oturu has trained with former AAU teammate and Duke point guard Tre Jones. Oturu and the Jones brothers (also Tyus Jones) are represented by Kevin Bradbury, an agent for BDA Sports.
“Every day we’re getting more information on the status of the coronavirus and how it’s impacting people,” Oturu said. “I just have to continue to work and show [teams] who I am as a person and a basketball player. I think that people are starting to come around and starting to realize more things about me. Even though I had a great season, I felt like I think I was not as high profile as some other guys in the draft class. But I’m just continuing to work and to show NBA teams why I’m a first round talent.”
NBA teams aren’t conducting in-person workouts yet. They’ll see from Oturu’s training videos, though, that he continues to make significant strides with his outside shooting. His position at the next level will be as a stretch power forward or center who is versatile offensively, along with being able to rebound and protect the rim.
Since the 1992-93 season, Oturu is the only Division I player to average at least 20 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks and shoot 35 percent from three-point range, according to player reference’s college hoops database.
Oturu shot 19-for-52 from beyond the arc (36.5 percent) last season, which was up from making 1-for-2 as a freshman. For example, Timberwolves All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns shot just 2-for-8 from three as a freshman at Kentucky. He’s now shooting over 40 percent from long distance in his fifth season.
“I had to add some things to my game that makes me more versatile player and would get the attention of the NBA,” he said. “Adding a three-point shot and being able to attack players off the dribble is important. That’s kind of what guys my [size] are doing now in the league.”
Months from now, Oturu should finally end the Gophers’ draft drought. He believes that will only be the beginning of a new trend. “More NBA players will be coming out of the U soon,” he said.
“Nobody really talked about us with that type of stuff,” Oturu said. “That’s why they are going to start talking about Minnesota more now, because we have so many talented players there.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!