Osadchuk rejected for Burleigh County Human Service Zone director position

Kim Osadchuk will not head the Burleigh County Human Service Zone following claims she created a hostile work environment.
Osadchuck was recommended by the Burleigh County Human Service Zone Board in a 5-2 vote last week but rejected by the state Department of Human Services, which has the final say on hiring human service zone directors. The zones oversee services previously handled by county social service offices, such as child welfare, support for the elderly and people with disabilities, and financial support such as heating assistance. Some zones represent multiple counties.
Osadchuk, who was director of Burleigh County Social Services before being named interim zone director, did not immediately respond Tuesday to requests for comment on the state's decision not to give her the job permanently.
Human Services Chief Operating Officer Sara Stolt said the decision not to hire Osadchuk was made after an investigation into claims Osadchuk had created a hostile work environment.
The report, which was based on interviews with current and former employees, led department officials to believe that a hostile work environment existed in the Burleigh County Human Service Zone, even if only a fraction of employees might have experienced it, Stolt said. The report, which was conducted by Vogel Law Firm and funded by the state, said that Osadchuk called former employees' new employers to ask that they not work with the zone, and targeted employees to make them quit.
"We can't have someone in a leadership position who does that, even if it's just the perception of a hostile work environment," Stolt said.
Osadchuk defended herself at a zone board meeting last Wednesday, saying disgruntled employees were unhappy she began enforcing department policies. She said she called one employee's new employer because that person was "trashing" the zone, which Osadchuk found unprofessional.
The zone board had voted to hire Osadchuk to lead the agency before the investigation, and some members last week said they stood by their decision. They also referenced positive messages about Osadchuk they received.
Some zone board members expressed concerns with the report at last Wednesday's meeting, saying it did not tell them definitively if a hostile work environment existed in the zone. Osadchuk during the meeting said that most of her current employees had no complaints and were not interviewed during the investigation.
As of Tuesday, Osadchuk was still the zone's interim director. The zone board was to hold a special meeting Wednesday to discuss the process of hiring a new director.
"Decisions like this are never easy," Stolt said. "We hope to build a collaborative process with the zone board to find someone to lead the human service zone."
Osadchuk must be offered another position in the human service zone under the 2019 law that restructured the social service system. That position has not yet been identified and no offer has been made, according to Stolt.
Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.
