Osadchuk rejected for Burleigh County Human Service Zone director position

"We can't have someone in a leadership position who does that, even if it's just the perception of a hostile work environment," Stolt said.

Osadchuk defended herself at a zone board meeting last Wednesday, saying disgruntled employees were unhappy she began enforcing department policies. She said she called one employee's new employer because that person was "trashing" the zone, which Osadchuk found unprofessional.

The zone board had voted to hire Osadchuk to lead the agency before the investigation, and some members last week said they stood by their decision. They also referenced positive messages about Osadchuk they received.

Some zone board members expressed concerns with the report at last Wednesday's meeting, saying it did not tell them definitively if a hostile work environment existed in the zone. Osadchuk during the meeting said that most of her current employees had no complaints and were not interviewed during the investigation.

As of Tuesday, Osadchuk was still the zone's interim director. The zone board was to hold a special meeting Wednesday to discuss the process of hiring a new director.

"Decisions like this are never easy," Stolt said. "We hope to build a collaborative process with the zone board to find someone to lead the human service zone."

Osadchuk must be offered another position in the human service zone under the 2019 law that restructured the social service system. That position has not yet been identified and no offer has been made, according to Stolt.

