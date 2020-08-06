Orlando City tops Loons in tournament semifinals

“It will always be more than just another game for me because of the respect I have from the supporters,” Heath said during a conference call previewing the match. “We built the club together. I always like coming back to the city. I still have a home here. Orlando is something special and dear to me.”

Heath had not lost against his former club. The Lions are now led by Oscar Pareja.

Minnesota's Romain Metanire and Kevin Molino both had hamstring injuries and were on the bench to start the game. United centerback Ike Opara — the regining MLS Defender of the Year — did not join the team in Orlando because of a pre-existing condition.

Orlando's Chris Mueller, whose arm in a sling after the team advanced on penalties following a scoreless draw against LAFC in the quarterfinals, was in the starting lineup.

Lions striker Dom Dwyer had surgery last week on his left knee as is expected to be out for up to six months.

The monthlong World Cup-style tournament has been played without fans at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World. Players have been sequestered at a pair of Disney resorts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0