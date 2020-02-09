Oregon women prevail in battle of ranked tams

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu scored 19 points to lead five Oregon players in double figures as the third-ranked Ducks cruised to a 79-48 victory over No. 19 Arizona State on Sunday.
Entering the game as the nation’s highest-scoring team with an average of 86.2 points per game, Oregon (22-2, 11-1 Pac-12) had only 27 points in the first half before erupting for 30 in the third quarter and 22 in the final period of its 10th consecutive victory, dating back to a 72-66 loss to the Sun Devils last month.
ASU couldn’t keep pace with the Ducks, finishing with a season low for points while shooting 40% from the field and committing 18 turnovers. Oregon shot 49% from the field, including 61% in the second half.
Ionescu was 6 of 9 from the field and had five assists and five rebounds. Erin Boley and Jaz Shelley each had 14 points and four 3-pointers, and Ruthy Hebard and Satou Sabally each scored 11 points. Sabally also had 10 rebounds.
Ja’tavia Tapley and Eboni Walker each had eight points to lead the Sun Devils (16-8, 6-6).
Oregon led 10-2 after the first quarter, and the score befitted the offensive play. Neither team scored in the first four minutes, and the Sun Devils missed nine of their 10 shots and had five turnovers in their lowest-scoring quarter of the season. The Ducks forged their lead on 4 of 13 shooting, with four turnovers.
ASU’s scoring drought extended into the second quarter, but after 10 minutes without a point, Jamie Ruden hit a short jumper and the Sun Devils were within 15-4. Oregon led 27-15 heading into halftime, behind Ionescu’s 13 points on 4-of-5 shooting, including all three of her 3-point attempts, while her teammates were 6 of 22. ASU was 5 of 21 from the field in its lowest-scoring half of the season and had nine turnovers.
The Ducks made five consecutive field-goal attempts early in the third quarter as their lead grew to 42-19. The outcome might have been decided, but it didn’t quell the emotions of the two teams as three technical fouls were assessed in the final three minutes of the quarter. The first went to Oregon coach Kelly Graves before offsetting ones were called on Ionescu and Arizona State senior Robbi Ryan after they engaged in a verbal spat.
Arizona State has lost four of its past five games, all to top-20 opponents. They play only one ranked opponent the rest of the regular season.
Oregon, in its 10-game winning streak, has seven wins over top-20 foes.
Syracuse 59, Louisville 51
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Quentin Hillsman fought back his emotions after a signature win — for the coach and his program.
Kiara Lewis scored 24 points, and Syracuse shut down No. 5 Louisville for a 59-51 victory .
Syracuse, which beat Boston College on Thursday night, gave Hillsman his 300th career win. It also was the Orange's third win against a ranked team this season, helping their bid for a postseason spot.
“No win is more important than any other win. This is a little bit more important, beating a top-five team this late in the season,” said Hillsman, in his 14th year at Syracuse. “This is really important and big for us and big for our season. The girls just played really hard. They were aggressive. When you play hard, it gives you a chance to win games."
Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi had 12 points for the Orange (12-11, 10-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), and Emily Engstler finished with eight points and nine rebounds.
Hillsman has led the Orange to 11 straight 20-win seasons and seven straight NCAA Tournament appearances. The Orange reached the national championship game in 2016, losing to UConn.
Stanford 79, Southern California 59
STANFORD,Calif. (AP) — Lexie Hull had 16 points and nine rebounds, Nadia Fingall and Ashten Prechtel each scored 11 points and sixth-ranked Stanford overpowered USC 79-59 in a Pac-12 game.
The Cardinal (21-3, 10-2) have won 10 straight against USC (12-11, 4-8) and improved to 60-12 all-time against the Trojans. USC’s last win against Stanford came in the 2014 Pac-12 Tournament.
Alyssa Jerome, Kiana Williams and Anna Wilson each added eight points for the Cardinal, who won for the 11th time in 13 games and have won 17 of their last 18 home games.
Alissa Pili scored 12 points and Aliya Jeune had 11 for USC, which lost for the third time in four games after winning three straight.
The Cardinal opened the game with a 13-0 run on their way to a 25-3 lead late in the first quarter.
Pili broke the Trojans’ game-opening scoreless drought with just over 6 minutes left in the first quarter with a 3-pointer that made it 13-3.
The Cardinal took a 49-21 lead into halftime after shooting 48.5% in the first half and holding USC to 21.9%.
The Cardinal led 28-6 after the first quarter, holding USC to 16.7 percent shooting.
Mississippi St. 69, Texas A&M 57
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — No. 8 Mississippi State was struggling to produce on both ends of the court for the better part of three quarters against No. 16 Texas A&M and needed a good shot in the arm. That’s when Myah Taylor came alive.
The sophomore point guard picked the pocket of A&M's Shambria Washington with 2 minutes remaining in the third quarter and sparked an 11-2 run into the fourth quarter. That turned a 10-point deficit into an eventual 69-57 win that gave Bulldogs coach Vic Schaefer one of the sweetest victories of the year.
“Myah Taylor was the best player in the gym (Sunday). I am so proud of her,” Schaefer said. “You’d have to know Myah’s path and how hard it is to play point guard for me. It’s just not easy, but lately she’s played so well. I thought she took over the game. Both ends of the floor.”
Taylor scored all 16 of her points in the final 12 minutes, and she had six assists, three steals and zero turnovers to lead the charge for the Bulldogs (22-3, 10-1 SEC), who just couldn’t get anything going.
The Aggies (18-5, 6-4) were playing their sixth consecutive game without preseason SEC Player of the Year Chennedy Carter, who has been dealing with an injury. That didn’t stop them from shutting down the Bulldogs on the defensive end for most of the first three quarters.
Arizona 65, Oregon State 58, OT
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Aari McDonald scored 22 points to lead No. 12 Arizona to a 65-58 overtime victory over No. 9 Oregon State.
The Wildcats (19-4, 8-4 Pac-12) snapped an 11-game losing streak against Oregon State (18-5, 7-5) dating to the 2011-12 season.
Arizona never trailed in overtime, and the key shot was a 3-pointer from Sam Thomas with 1:16 left that extended its lead to 61-56.
The Wildcats turned up their man-to-man defensive pressure in the overtime and the Beavers managed just one field goal.
Mikayla Pivec led the Beavers with 15 points and 12 rebounds.
Dominque McBryde scored 19 points and Cate Reese had 13 points for the Wildcats.
The game was closely contested the entire way.
Reese scored in the paint to give the Wildcats a 56-54 lead with 1:51 remaining in regulation. Taylor Jones’ layup tied the game at 56-all with 1:25 left, and neither team scored again until overtime.
Arizona had the final possession of regulation, but McDonald’s 30-foot shot at the buzzer was well short.
UCLA 74, California 70, OT
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Michaela Onyenwere hit a go-ahead jumper in the paint with 25.7 seconds left and scored seven of her 22 points in overtime to lead UCLA past California.
Tenth-ranked UCLA held off California for a hard-fought win to complete an impressive Bay Area sweep.
Jaelyn Brown's 3-pointer for Cal tied it with 1:37 left and Charisma Osborne missed from the top of the arc before CJ West grabbed another timely rebound for the Golden Bears. But Cal couldn't capitalize and a jump ball went UCLA's way with 17.6 seconds left.
Osborne scored 17 points, Natalie Chou added 12 and Japreece Dean dished out seven assists for the Bruins (21-2, 10-2 Pac-12), who beat Cal for the sixth straight time in the series. Coming off a win Friday night at No. 6 Stanford, UCLA won its third straight since a loss at Arizona on Jan. 31.
Leilani McIntosh had 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Cal, which stayed in it until the end.
The Bruins had several chances to win in the closing seconds of regulation. Coach Cori Close called timeout to set up a final play with 5.3 seconds left, but Dean missed a 3 from the right wing at the buzzer.