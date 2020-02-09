Oregon women prevail in battle of ranked tams

“Myah Taylor was the best player in the gym (Sunday). I am so proud of her,” Schaefer said. “You’d have to know Myah’s path and how hard it is to play point guard for me. It’s just not easy, but lately she’s played so well. I thought she took over the game. Both ends of the floor.”

Taylor scored all 16 of her points in the final 12 minutes, and she had six assists, three steals and zero turnovers to lead the charge for the Bulldogs (22-3, 10-1 SEC), who just couldn’t get anything going.

The Aggies (18-5, 6-4) were playing their sixth consecutive game without preseason SEC Player of the Year Chennedy Carter, who has been dealing with an injury. That didn’t stop them from shutting down the Bulldogs on the defensive end for most of the first three quarters.

Arizona 65, Oregon State 58, OT

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Aari McDonald scored 22 points to lead No. 12 Arizona to a 65-58 overtime victory over No. 9 Oregon State.

The Wildcats (19-4, 8-4 Pac-12) snapped an 11-game losing streak against Oregon State (18-5, 7-5) dating to the 2011-12 season.

Arizona never trailed in overtime, and the key shot was a 3-pointer from Sam Thomas with 1:16 left that extended its lead to 61-56.