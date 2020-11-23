Tribune editorial: ND National Guard reaches virus milestone

Up

The North Dakota National Guard reached a milestone last week in its response to the coronavirus pandemic. Guard members hit 67,495 personnel days dedicated to the COVID-19 response on Thursday, making it the largest and longest state mobilization in the history of the North Dakota National Guard. Previously the record was 67,264 personnel days in response to the 2011 flood. Guard members saw their first activation on March 16 and have conducted support operations for 248 consecutive days. They have administered COVID-19 tests, supported the state lab in Bismarck, transported test specimens, cleaned congregate living facilities and more. About 270 soldiers and airmen remain on COVID-19 duty.



The decision by the CEO of Sanford Health to not wear a mask after recovering from COVID-19 sends a confusing message to staff of the health system and the public. Kelby Krabbenhoft told his employees in an email last week that he believes he’s now immune to the disease for at least seven months and wearing a mask would only be a “symbolic gesture.” Sanford requires employees, patients and visitors to wear masks. A statement from other top Sanford Health executives said people are recommended to wear masks when they can’t be socially distanced, whether or not they’ve had the virus. There is already a lot of conflicting information about masks. Leaders of health care systems should model best practices, not add to the confusion.