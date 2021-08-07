Tim Purdon: To be an intentional North Dakotan

Clay, like (I think) most North Dakotans, sees the Bakken as a large net positive for North Dakota. The jobs, money, energy (both human and extracted) arrested our previous long slow spiral of outmigration and social malaise. And it attracted national attention to our home, something we say we don’t want, but, with over a century of insecurities behind us, secretly yearn for -- see our bursting pride in Carson Wentz and Cara Mund. That said, Clay takes an unflinching lens to the cost of the boom on the landscape and wildlife, the character of our small towns, crime rates and white/Native relations. Clay’s thesis is that state government did OK, but could have done better. Having been in the arena at the time, I agree.

So what now? This is where "Cottonwoods" becomes an important book. The chapter-long discussion of the need to draw a line to preserve forever the character of the Little Missouri River is worthy of Clay’s hero, Art Link. So too with Clay’s call for the reestablishment of Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s “Special Places” initiative. That 2013 effort was a modest, incremental step to preserve some of the best of what we have. Maybe with the temperature of the boom cooled a bit, it will find a better reception a second time around.

In the end, Clay challenges all of us not to be accidental North Dakotans -- merely “stationed” here, but no more connected to the place than if we lived among the strip malls and chain restaurants in any sprawling suburbia. By contrast, Clay’s intentional North Dakotans have that “connected-to” place. For Clay it’s the Little Missouri, for me it’s the grouse country on Fort Berthold. For you, it might be on the century farm back home or maybe that view from the deer stand in the Badlands, a spot on the Maah Daah Hey Trail or the Elkhorn Ranch. Wherever it is, it marks the “why” for you of being a North Dakotan. It is a title, Intentional North Dakotan, we should all strive to wear.

Tim Purdon is a Bismarck-based partner at Robins Kaplan LLP and former U.S. attorney for North Dakota.

