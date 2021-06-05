Sen. John Hoeven: New soybean crushing plant a 4-for-1 project

For more than two years, we’ve been working with local and state officials and ADM to bring a new, $350 million soybean crushing plant to Spiritwood. This facility will provide a convenient, local market for our state’s soybean producers, while also supporting good-paying jobs and economic growth in the region. At the same time, we’re working to make it a four-for-one project that ties together North Dakota’s agriculture and energy industries in new and innovative ways.

This means realizing opportunities to directly benefit farmers and the local economy; provide locally-processed soybean oil to Marathon Petroleum’s renewable diesel facility in Dickinson; make good use of waste steam from GRE’s Spiritwood station; tie into carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) projects and sequester CO2 off the Dakota Spirit ethanol plant at the ag-energy park.

After the barley malting factory in Spiritwood closed, we went to work to find new opportunities for investment and growth and made the case to ADM to open this plant in North Dakota. The plant will crush over 50 million bushels of soybeans per year, or approximately 25% of North Dakota’s yearly production. This will help reduce producers’ transportation costs, allowing them to retain more of their crop’s value, and alleviate our reliance on exports to foreign nations.