Sen. John Hoeven: Cracking the code on carbon capture, utilization and storage

In the decade from 2000 to 2010, North Dakota cracked the code in the Bakken, setting the stage for the United States to become the world’s top oil producer. We put the right legal, tax and regulatory environment in place, commissioned the North Dakota Geological Survey to collect data on the Bakken reserves and set up the North Dakota Oil and Gas Research Fund to help advance the technology. Then, the entrepreneurship of our private sector made it happen by developing and refining horizontal drilling and other innovations. The results have been incredible.

Now, with multiple extreme weather events demonstrating the need for a reliable electric grid, we need to do the same for our coal-fired electric industry and crack the code on carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS). Here’s the good news – we didn’t just start on this herculean effort in North Dakota, rather, we’ve been at it for more than a decade.