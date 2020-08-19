Measure 3 is wrong for North Dakota

Not only does Altenburg sugarcoat the provisions she acknowledges, but she omits several of the more insidious elements of the measure. For example:

She failed to mention that Measure 3 will allow candidates to hide their political affiliation, even if that is how they got on the ballot. Their so-called open primary is a violation of our constitutionally guaranteed right of association (California Democratic Party, et. al. v. Jones) and it fundamentally and forever changes the way elections are held in North Dakota with the intent to make it easier for liberals and extremists to win by removing party labels.

She also completely omitted the fact that Measure 3 will subdivide each North Dakota Senate District into two separate House Districts, effectively cutting each citizen’s representation in the North Dakota House in half. Imagine places like UND, NDSU, Jamestown, Dickinson, or McKenzie County with only one representative in the ND House of Representatives.