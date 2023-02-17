Cigar bill ignores the vote of citizens
Over 10 years ago, North Dakota citizens made their wishes known regarding indoor smoking and protecting workers and customers by voting for a comprehensive smoke free law. HB 1229 is not only disregarding the vote of ND citizens, but also disrespecting them. With only 4.3% of North Dakotan adults smoking cigars, it is baffling why this legislature would consider this bill when it would put employees and customers in those facilities at such a great risk. Cigars have a greater output of secondhand smoke due to burning for a longer period of time than cigarettes and having more tobacco than a cigarette. Secondhand cigar smoke contains the same cancer-causing chemicals found in cigarettes. In HB 1229, it references having a ventilation system installed. As of to date, there are no air ventilation systems to eliminate secondhand smoke according to the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating & Air Conditioning Engineering (ASHREA).
People are also reading…
The citizens of North Dakota voted for smoke free indoor workplaces. Everyone should have the right and protection to breathe clean indoor air. HB 1229 disregards our citizen’s wishes and safety in favor of less than 5% of our population and a handful of business owners who are disregarding the health of their employees and customers. Ask your Senator to vote No on HB 1229.
Amy Heuer, Bismarck
Private school vouchers justified
Lloyd Omdahl “vouchers steal public school funds.” State funded vouchers for parents who choose to send their children to an accredited private or parochial school is justified. Public education is challenged to a higher standard by constructive competition. As to alleged underfunded education legislators need to be creative in finding a solution.
John Maddock, Bismarck