I have said as long as I can remember "My Body, My Choice." I have always been told "No, we are going to decide what you are going to do to your body to "Protect Life." "We have and will write laws to protect life." "You do not have a choice." I am Pro-Choice.

Now COVID. You are being told to get vaccinated. You say "My Body, My Choice.” Society says "No, we are going to decide what you are going to do to your body to "Protect Life." "We have and will write laws to protect life." "You do not have a choice." You are appalled that anyone should tell YOU what YOU should do with your body.

Tell me what is the difference? If all human life is precious, and abortion is considered murder, is not getting vaccinated, murder too? The science is clear, vaccines work and protect life. What is the difference between my "My Body, My Choice" and your own "My Body, My Choice." Why do you get to have control over your body, when I cannot? Why do you get to tell me I don’t have a choice, protecting life is most important? Why do YOU deserve a choice, when society is asking you to “protect life”?