Letter: Zimmerman uniquely qualified for park board

Recently, a former Governor and First Lady of Oklahoma and family visited North Dakota to explore Lewis and Clark history. It was recommended they make their arrangements through Mark Zimmerman. Mark made camping reservations, organized a canoe trip, secured their provisions and even cooked their meals. The Keatings said it was one of the best historical trips they have taken.

We are not surprised that Mark exceeded expectations for an outdoor adventure. As the Constituency Director in the Schafer administration, we saw Mark’s ability to relate to people and find ways to help make their lives better. Mark served at the Director of North Dakota Parks and Recreation in the Hoeven and Dalrymple administrations and led the effort to enhance the outdoor opportunities for our citizens and visitors.

His commitment to maximize outdoor experiences for the citizens of Bismarck and his interpersonal skills make Mark Zimmerman uniquely qualified to serve as a Commissioner for the Park Board.

Please vote for Mark Zimmerman for Park Board on June 14.

We are confident Mark will serve your community well.

Ed and Nancy Schafer, Fargo

