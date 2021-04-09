Letter: Youth tournaments at risk if transgender athletes bill passes

A Legislative Conference Committee will soon take up the differences between two versions of ND House Bill 1298, which deals with transgender athletes under the age of 18. We prefer the bill be defeated, but as an alternative hope the committee will adopt the Senate version and send it to an interim committee for comprehensive study.

As leaders of organizations responsible for welcoming youth sporting activities to Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot and Jamestown, we believe this measure is unnecessary. Governing bodies of every sport have studied this issue for decades and come up with detailed policies based on what they’ve learned. They have this covered.

Second, even if the final version does not specifically put the state’s youth sports groups out of step with their more inclusive sanctioning bodies, it is still likely to gain those groups’ attention. That, in turn, could discourage them from participating in tournaments in North Dakota and have a significant negative impact on business those events generate. It would also have the practical effect of reducing the level of competition for North Dakota athletes.