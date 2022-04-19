Letter: Youth should not be part of event

I’ve called Bismarck home for 28 years. In all that time, I’ve never shared my views for mass public consumption and the scrutiny that no doubt, will follow. It took something quite egregious to draw me out of relative obscurity, to opine on such a hot button topic. As a concerned community member, I cannot -- in good conscience -- remain silent.

URL Radio is sponsoring “Just a Brunch of Queens & Kings,” on Saturday, June 18th, 2022, at the Bismarck Ramada Hotel. It’s a drag queen show as well as a platform to promote the LGBTQ+ lifestyle, utilizing teen speakers. This is the second annual event. Last year, tickets sold out. There’s quite an appetite for this and shockingly, this is considered entertainment.

Consenting adults are free to spend their discretionary time and resources as they wish. However, this provocative event is marketed to CHILDREN! The invitation states, All Ages Welcome (best suited for 13+). It’s dangerously irresponsible to expose the most vulnerable among us, to this dark and deviant content. The societal trend of hyper-sexualizing and objectifying children, is horrifying. Allowing kids to accompany adults into a world of which they are too young to even comprehend, is the epitome of child endangerment. When we encourage kids to participate in very adult activities, we are deliberately exposing them to the evils of exploitation.

Anyone supporting this event will be complicit in the corruption of Bismarck’s youth. Bismarck is better than that! Rise up and advocate for our kids’ innocence and their right to have an age appropriate, wholesome childhood. Express your concerns to URL Radio & the Ramada Hotel. In doing so, you’ll be advocating for those who don’t have a voice or a choice. It’s our collective civic duty to protect our kids & preserve their developing minds.

Heather Brostrom, Bismarck

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0