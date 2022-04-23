Letter: Youth should be welcome at event

Heather Brostrom of Bismarck, my friends who are friends with her, and the city of Bismarck, Greetings!

I've called Bismarck home for almost 20 years. In all that time, I've often shared my views for mass public consumption and the scrutiny that followed. As a concerned community member, I cannot -- in good conscience -- hold back my gratitude.

Anyone supporting the Just a Brunch of Queens & Kings event will be complicit in the empowerment of Bismarck's youth. Bismarck is great at that! Rise up and champion for our kids' betterment and their right to have an authentic, wholesome childhood.

Express your thankfulness to URL Radio and Ramada Bismarck! In doing so, you'll be advocating for those who don't have a voice and want a choice.

It's our civic duty to protect our kids from bullies and allow them to develop their own minds and identity.

Kevin Tengesdal, Bismarck

