Letter: 'Yes' for Bismarck rec complex

I’m 68 years old and may never use the proposed recreation complex but I have lived in Bismarck for over 40 years and my family and I have used softball, baseball, tennis, soccer, golf, skating, gymnastics, walking trail and curling facilities. I owe it to future generations to give them the same opportunities. Drive around Bismarck and look at all the new construction and land development. Businesses know that now is the time to build -- the community continues to grow, interest rates are extremely low, and taxable sales remain strong. People outside the city use our park facilities on a regular basis. Using sales tax money to build the complex gives them an opportunity to help pay for it. Building costs will go up in the future. Now is the time – the proposed recreation complex deserves your “Yes” vote.