Letter: Writers overlook the obvious in letters

Henry Lebak (12/16):

You have overlooked the obvious – Democrats control the Presidency, Senate and the House. It is their job as the President and the Majority to govern. Their inflation-driving socialist spending (and proposed additional spending); inept handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal; and the open southern border demonstrate that they are incapable of leading our country.

Kim Christianson (11/16):

You’ve forgotten the despicable attacks by Democrats on President Trump:

1. The Russia hoax perpetrated by Hilary Clinton’s campaign/DNC.

2. Congresswoman Maxine Waters – “If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

3. Johnny Depp joking about assassinating President Trump.

4. Kathy Griffin holding up a severed head (President Trump).

5. Madonna “thought about blowing up the White House.”

6. Shakespeare in the Park – stabbing a lookalike President Trump to death.

The “Let’s Go Brandon” chants (not condoned by many Republicans) resulted from a liberal NBC reporter’s humorous mistake. So, who’s dark and angry?

Please read my letters on the anthropogenic climate change hoax or go to icecap.us for real science.

You both need to reduce your income tax knowledge deficiency. Corporations don’t pay income taxes – they are a cost that is passed on to consumers through the price of the goods and services they provide. Internal Revenue Service data from 2018 following the 2017 tax reform law proves that this law when including the effects of tax credits and other reforms, provided a greater benefit to all brackets with Adjusted Gross Income under $500,000 (11-26% cut) than above $500,000 (9% cut; above $1 million – 6% cut). Every bracket above $200,000 paid more income taxes in 2018 than 2017.

Rod J. Kuhn, Bismarck

