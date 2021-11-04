Letter: Writer's Bonhoeffer claim was disappointing

As a 60-year student of Dietrich Bonhoeffer it was disappointing and alarming to read in a letter to the editor on Oct. 30 that Bonhoeffer would be on the side of those who are against vaccinations. Where does this come from? Even our former president is for the vaccine.

Yes, Bonhoeffer was against the Nazi regime, but to equate the Nazi regime with people like Dr. Fauci is a personal attack which lacks any merit even if he were wrong. Why are even large companies requiring the vaccine? To protect their people. Someone who refuses to be vaccinated or to wear a mask is saying to me that person’s freedom is more important than protecting someone else’s health. From a Christian perspective this is a dangerous belief, one which Bonhoeffer would surely speak to if asked. Yes, we can forget to wear a mask or argue about its effectiveness in all situations especially if we have been vaccinated.