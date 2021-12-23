Letter: Writer misrepresents Crisis Pregnancy Centers

I write this letter in response to one published recently from Dr. Ana Tobiasz, Vice Chair, ND section of American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. What she states in her letter is false and she misrepresents what a Crisis Pregnancy Center is and does.

Of course, what her organization and the AMA consider to be unethical is also false. A Crisis Pregnancy Center does not present itself as a medical clinic. It is a safe place for women to go to learn the truth about their pregnancies and the scientific truth about the child growing in the womb. A Center offers moral and physical support to the women who come so that they will have what they need to have a safe and healthy pregnancy and delivery of their children.

If giving women the real facts about conception, pregnancy and birth is ideological then every Crisis Pregnancy Center is “guilty as charged.” What a Crisis Pregnancy Center never does is try to cloak its true motive behind language such as “safe, legal pregnancy termination as a necessary component of comprehensive health care.” This is precisely what Doctor Tobiasz and her organization does. What she speaks about is abortion. It is a fact that abortion impacts the life of a mother and so often a father and it ends a human life. This is not comprehensive health care.

What this doctor objects to is that a Crisis Pregnancy Center provides a factually accurate, medically safe and wholesome environment and alternative which more and more women and men are seeking. These Centers deserve our thanks and our support.

Bishop David D. Kagan, Bismarck

