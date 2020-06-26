Letter: Writer fails to show examples of failure

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The letter of June 10 by Eric Thompson asks “when has the President shown courage in the Covid pandemic?” I would first point to Trump’s Jan. 31 banning of flights to and from China in which he was widely criticized by the media and the Democrats. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi repeatedly criticized Trump’s decision to halt flights. In fact, she led her Democratic colleagues in calling the president a xenophobe and, what else, a racist for making such a decision. In this single act of courage, he saved countless thousands of American lives. Pelosi, worrying about the virus’s effect on local tourism, walked through San Francisco’s Chinatown District on Feb. 24 trying to quell fears about the outbreak of the coronavirus. Dah!

Other errors occurred. In late February Anthony Fauci stated that Americans need not change their behaviors due to the coronavirus. More thousands of lives could have been saved if social distancing and stay-at-home measures were implemented the third week of February instead of mid-March.