Letter: Worrying does not accomplish anything

To all the people who have been worrying about the events of this year, including me; take a breather.
The coronavirus can't understand what your concerns are. This is a life with two purposes, eating and reproducing, so all your worrying will have no effect on it. Do what you can to prevent catching or passing it on to anyone that might suffer and you have done the best you can. Don't pass judgment on those who do harm others with their foolishness. That is a job for someone with the ability to make that judgment count and that won't be forced to listen to excuses.
To all those who are suffering because of the collapse of the economy; continue to do what made you a success before the collapse, work for a better future. It might be different work and it might not make you wealthy; but, it will make you everything you need to be to be loved and sustained. Those who truly love you and know what is important in life will recognize the effort. Mankind is the only species that makes wealth mandatory for success. Happiness can't be a result of wealth or whole portions of humanity have never known happiness, including Christ.
To those who are worried about the results of the last election; if you made that decision based on what is good for all the lives you may touch; you have every reason to be happy because you have shown unconditional love. You can't do better than that.
Worry accomplishes nothing. Trying to change those who don't care accomplishes nothing. We will live with what we believe in, good or bad. We will have to suffer some ignorance; but, that too shall pass as long as we don't give in to it.
Eric Thompson, Bismarck
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!