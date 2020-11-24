Letter: Worrying does not accomplish anything

To all the people who have been worrying about the events of this year, including me; take a breather.

The coronavirus can't understand what your concerns are. This is a life with two purposes, eating and reproducing, so all your worrying will have no effect on it. Do what you can to prevent catching or passing it on to anyone that might suffer and you have done the best you can. Don't pass judgment on those who do harm others with their foolishness. That is a job for someone with the ability to make that judgment count and that won't be forced to listen to excuses.

To all those who are suffering because of the collapse of the economy; continue to do what made you a success before the collapse, work for a better future. It might be different work and it might not make you wealthy; but, it will make you everything you need to be to be loved and sustained. Those who truly love you and know what is important in life will recognize the effort. Mankind is the only species that makes wealth mandatory for success. Happiness can't be a result of wealth or whole portions of humanity have never known happiness, including Christ.