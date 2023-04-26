World Malaria Day, on April 25 each year, is used to highlight the burden of this disease to the world. Malaria affects millions of people every day, has been around for millennia, but has been hard to eliminate. Malaria affects millions of people every day, has been around for millennia, but has been hard to eliminate. The theme for this year's World Malaria Day is "Time to deliver zero malaria: invest, innovate, implement." Malaria is transmitted to people through the bites of Anopheles mosquitoes, which primarily bite at night and carry the life-threatening disease caused by the blood parasite Plasmodium. In 2020, there were 241 million new cases of malaria worldwide and 627,000 deaths, 77% of which were children under 5. Malaria is preventable and treatable, with a life-saving, insecticide-treated bed net and other malaria prevention tools and treatment.

With robust political commitment, adequate investment and the right mix of strategies, Malaria can be The U.S. government's focal point for the global fight against the disease. The President's Malaria Initiative has helped save millions of lives and contributed to substantial gains in education, productivity, economic development and uplifting third world countries from poverty. Support the United Nations Global Goals and the United To Beat Malaria initiative, both of which aim to reduce the impact of malaria by increasing the use of proven strategies, such as case management and preventive medication, as well as by enhancing disease surveillance and data collection in high-burden areas. Globally we can end malaria once and for all if we band together, develop frontline health systems that are more robust and resilient, and aid local and international populations in leading the fight against the illness.